Open Menu

Kidney Transplantation Facility At Allied Hospital To Resume Shortly: Dr Akmal

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Kidney transplantation facility at Allied Hospital to resume shortly: Dr Akmal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The free kidney transplantation facility at the Allied Hospital is expected to resume shortly, said Assistant Prof Dr Akmal Samoor, Head of Urology and Renal Transplantation Department Allied/DHQ hospitals.

Talking to journalists at the office of the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) here, he said so far renal transplantation facility had been provided to 20 patients since inception of the facility at the Allied Hospital, however, it had been stopped due to COVID in 2020.

Now a patient with kidney failure was being evaluated medically and technically for transplantation next month, he said.

He said that kidney donation was taken from blood relatives only under the law after approval of the evaluation committee, adding that survival rate of patients whose kidney was arranged from blood relatives was much better than non-related transplantation.

He said a 78-bed urology ward was the biggest ward in the Punjab which comprised of three separate parts ---men, women and children.

He said that all procedures of transplantation in the hospital were carried out free of cost,even post transplantation medicine costing about Rs 20,000 per month was also arrangedfor patients through different sources like Zakat, Baitul Maal etc.

Related Topics

Punjab Women 2020 Post All From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

5 minutes ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

1 hour ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

2 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

3 hours ago
Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

15 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

15 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAEâ€™s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAEâ€™s pioneering approach to food security and ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan