Kidney transplantation facility at Allied Hospital to resume shortly: Dr Akmal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The free kidney transplantation facility at the Allied Hospital is expected to resume shortly, said Assistant Prof Dr Akmal Samoor, Head of Urology and Renal Transplantation Department Allied/DHQ hospitals.

Talking to journalists at the office of the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) here, he said so far renal transplantation facility had been provided to 20 patients since inception of the facility at the Allied Hospital, however, it had been stopped due to COVID in 2020.

Now a patient with kidney failure was being evaluated medically and technically for transplantation next month, he said.

He said that kidney donation was taken from blood relatives only under the law after approval of the evaluation committee, adding that survival rate of patients whose kidney was arranged from blood relatives was much better than non-related transplantation.

He said a 78-bed urology ward was the biggest ward in the Punjab which comprised of three separate parts ---men, women and children.

He said that all procedures of transplantation in the hospital were carried out free of cost,even post transplantation medicine costing about Rs 20,000 per month was also arrangedfor patients through different sources like Zakat, Baitul Maal etc.