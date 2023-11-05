Open Menu

Kidneys Transplanted At Jinnah Hospital By Using Latest Procedures

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Two cases of kidney transplant were successfully completed by using the latest procedures at Jinnah Hospital.

A team headed by Professor Dr Naveed Iqbal, Assistant Professor Dr. Shabbir Chaudhry and Assistant Professor Dr. Salman Arshad performed the task. After one-month stay at the hospital, both patients were discharged in a special ceremony here on Sunday.

Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) Director General Dr. Shehzad Anwar attended the ceremony as the guest of honour. He congratulated the doctors and paramedical staff for opting for new procedures and said that modern innovations have made it possible to provide best treatment to patients.

He said, "We are proud of our doctors and staff who work day and night to extend the latest treatment to patients. The operations will earn good name to Jinnah Hospital in medical history of the country."

He stressed creating awareness among people about donating organs in the larger interest of humanity.

"Transplant is a costly procedure which only rich people could afford, but now Jinnah Hospital has extended and opened the doors to the poor too, who could avail the facility at low rates.

He said that modern facilities were available for a limited number of patients. He asked patients to avoid quacks and contact qualified doctors in case of an illness.

