Kids Club stages rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri children

The Kids Club Hyderabad on Thursday staged a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The kids Club Hyderabad on Thursday staged a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Hundreds of children participated in the rally to show solidarity with the Kashmiri children who are in continuous lockdown imposed by Indian government in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).The children were holding banners and placards and chanted slogans to condemn Indian brutalities against people of Kashmir including children. Addressing the rally Kids Club President Muhammad Yousif said people of Pakistan will continue their support and help Kashmiri brethren till last drop of their blood.

He called upon international community to take notice of gross human rights violation against innocent Kashmiris. He said continuous closure of schools in IIOJ&K had deprived of Kashmiri children of their right to education as schools in the occupied valley were closed since August 05, 2019. He said Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan which could not be separated from it.