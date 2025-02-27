Kids corner to be set up at Ramazan Bazaar

In line with the Punjab government's directives, the district administration has set up Ramazan Bazaar in Layyah to facilitate the public, ensuring the availability of essential food items at subsidized rates

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) In line with the Punjab government's directives, the district administration has set up Ramazan Bazaar in Layyah to facilitate the public, ensuring the availability of essential food items at subsidized rates.

Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan conducted a visit to the Bazaar and reviewed the facilities being offered to the masses. He directed the administration of the park to establish a kids’ Corner to provide comfortable shopping experience for families.

The Ramazan Bazaar, located at Milad Ground, offers 16 essential food items, including vegetables, sugar and chicken at discounted prices, he explained.

He visited the bazaar to inspect the arrangements, emphasizing the importance of displaying clear price lists on banners at all stalls. He directed that top-notch cleanliness be maintained and seating arrangements be provided for visitors. He also stressed the need to ensure smooth operations at the market, making it a convenient and family-friendly shopping destination.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to offering quality products at affordable rates, ensuring that the public benefits from the government’s relief initiatives throughout the holy month.