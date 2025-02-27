Kids Corner To Be Set Up At Ramazan Bazaar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:34 PM
In line with the Punjab government's directives, the district administration has set up Ramazan Bazaar in Layyah to facilitate the public, ensuring the availability of essential food items at subsidized rates
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) In line with the Punjab government's directives, the district administration has set up Ramazan Bazaar in Layyah to facilitate the public, ensuring the availability of essential food items at subsidized rates.
Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan conducted a visit to the Bazaar and reviewed the facilities being offered to the masses. He directed the administration of the park to establish a kids’ Corner to provide comfortable shopping experience for families.
The Ramazan Bazaar, located at Milad Ground, offers 16 essential food items, including vegetables, sugar and chicken at discounted prices, he explained.
He visited the bazaar to inspect the arrangements, emphasizing the importance of displaying clear price lists on banners at all stalls. He directed that top-notch cleanliness be maintained and seating arrangements be provided for visitors. He also stressed the need to ensure smooth operations at the market, making it a convenient and family-friendly shopping destination.
The administration reaffirmed its commitment to offering quality products at affordable rates, ensuring that the public benefits from the government’s relief initiatives throughout the holy month.
Recent Stories
Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI
Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs
One day seminar held at SBBU
PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties
NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress
RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent
Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament
Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI24 seconds ago
-
Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi12 minutes ago
-
One day seminar held at SBBU12 minutes ago
-
PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties11 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress16 minutes ago
-
RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office11 minutes ago
-
Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent16 minutes ago
-
Syedaal discusses investment opportunities in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
CDA generates Rs 21.84b revenue through commercial plots' auction3 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds seminar on Pak-Iran ties: prospects for trade, connectivity3 minutes ago
-
Man gets four years imprisonment for injuring woman with axe22 minutes ago