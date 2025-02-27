Open Menu

Kids Corner To Be Set Up At Ramazan Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 08:34 PM

Kids corner to be set up at Ramazan Bazaar

In line with the Punjab government's directives, the district administration has set up Ramazan Bazaar in Layyah to facilitate the public, ensuring the availability of essential food items at subsidized rates

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) In line with the Punjab government's directives, the district administration has set up Ramazan Bazaar in Layyah to facilitate the public, ensuring the availability of essential food items at subsidized rates.

Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan conducted a visit to the Bazaar and reviewed the facilities being offered to the masses. He directed the administration of the park to establish a kids’ Corner to provide comfortable shopping experience for families.

The Ramazan Bazaar, located at Milad Ground, offers 16 essential food items, including vegetables, sugar and chicken at discounted prices, he explained.

He visited the bazaar to inspect the arrangements, emphasizing the importance of displaying clear price lists on banners at all stalls. He directed that top-notch cleanliness be maintained and seating arrangements be provided for visitors. He also stressed the need to ensure smooth operations at the market, making it a convenient and family-friendly shopping destination.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to offering quality products at affordable rates, ensuring that the public benefits from the government’s relief initiatives throughout the holy month.

Recent Stories

Experts, politicians express diverse views on crea ..

Experts, politicians express diverse views on creating more provinces: SDPI

24 seconds ago
 Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against ..

Court adjourns Toshakhana II case hearing against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

12 minutes ago
 European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU w ..

European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs

12 minutes ago
 One day seminar held at SBBU

One day seminar held at SBBU

12 minutes ago
 PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance P ..

PM, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi resolve to enhance Pakistan, UAE ties

11 minutes ago
 NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice expo ..

NA body emphasizes quality standards for rice exports

16 minutes ago
Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected c ..

Barrister Saif administers oath to newly elected cabinet of DPC Karak

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairma ..

Islamabad Model Jail nears completion: CDA Chairman reviews progress

16 minutes ago
 RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

RD Ombudsman visits Zakat & Ushar office

11 minutes ago
 Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festiv ..

Sindh government to hold annual Thar sports festival to promote local talent

16 minutes ago
 Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket t ..

Asif Mahmood honored at inaugural junior cricket tournament

11 minutes ago
 Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

Standing Committee on Industries, Commerce meets

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan