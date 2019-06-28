Kids Cultural Camp at Arts Council on July 9

Bahawalpur Arts Council is going in to organize Kids Cultural Camp at Rashida Auditorium from July 9 to 13

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Arts Council is going in to organize kids Cultural Camp at Rashida Auditorium from July 9 to 13.

According to a press release issued here, Bahawalpur Arts Council has made arrangements to organize Kids Cultural Camp at Rashida Auditorium Model Town-A on July 9. The camp will remain continuous from July 9 to 13.

The children between age seven-year-old to 14-year-old along with their families will participate in the camp and show their skills in different fields in disciplines including caligraphy, painting, music and recylcling of used items.

The winner children will be awarded certificates and prizes. The families have been asked to get their children registered with the Arts Council in this regard.