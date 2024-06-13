Kids Death At DHQ: Police Apprehend In Charge Nurse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 08:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The police have arrested duty in-charge nurse Aqsa Afaaq in death case of three kids allegedly owing to administration of wrong injection at DHQ Hospital on Thursday.
The medical staff protested vehemently against her arrest. The protesters claim that the hospital administration was blaming the nurses for the children's deaths to cover up their own incompetence. They asserted that the pediatric ward doctor on duty at the time of the children's deaths was not present, and due to staff shortages, one nurse had to attend to over 30 patients instead of four.
The protesters have demanded immediate release of duty in-charge nurse Aqsa Afaaq, warning that otherwise, paramedical staff in all small and large government hospitals across the district will cease work in protest.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, M. Ali Bokhari visited the hospital late on Wednesday night and inquired about the deaths from CEO DHA and Medical Superintendent. He ordered to seize all stock of injection Ceftraxon and get it test from the laboratory.
It merits mentioning here that three kids died after the administration of the injection to them who were suffering from fever.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Business community assured resolution of problems, creating favourable environment26 seconds ago
-
Hostels will remain close for one week on occasion Eid-ul-Azha29 seconds ago
-
Court discharges anchorperson Imran Riaz in fraud case10 minutes ago
-
Govt issues warning on disposal of sacrificial animals' remains near airports10 minutes ago
-
PEC advisor visits SU to discuss development initiatives20 minutes ago
-
Faisal Kundi offers minorities to hold festivals in Governor House30 minutes ago
-
UNDP aims to overcome climate vulnerabilities in GB & KP30 minutes ago
-
Governor directs SNGPL authorities to resolve issue of gas shortage40 minutes ago
-
Team Europe launches skills development programme to promote Youth Empowerment40 minutes ago
-
MCL closes down 51 unauthorised cattle sales points40 minutes ago
-
KP Governor vows to defend provincial rights40 minutes ago
-
PU academic council meeting held40 minutes ago