Open Menu

Kids Death At DHQ: Police Apprehend In Charge Nurse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Kids death at DHQ: Police apprehend in charge nurse

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The police have arrested duty in-charge nurse Aqsa Afaaq in death case of three kids allegedly owing to administration of wrong injection at DHQ Hospital on Thursday.

The medical staff protested vehemently against her arrest. The protesters claim that the hospital administration was blaming the nurses for the children's deaths to cover up their own incompetence. They asserted that the pediatric ward doctor on duty at the time of the children's deaths was not present, and due to staff shortages, one nurse had to attend to over 30 patients instead of four.

The protesters have demanded immediate release of duty in-charge nurse Aqsa Afaaq, warning that otherwise, paramedical staff in all small and large government hospitals across the district will cease work in protest.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, M. Ali Bokhari visited the hospital late on Wednesday night and inquired about the deaths from CEO DHA and Medical Superintendent. He ordered to seize all stock of injection Ceftraxon and get it test from the laboratory.

It merits mentioning here that three kids died after the administration of the injection to them who were suffering from fever.

Related Topics

Protest Police Doctor Died All From Government

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

3 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

6 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

8 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

8 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

21 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

21 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

21 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan