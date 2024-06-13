Kids death at DHQ: Police apprehend in charge nurse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The police have arrested duty in-charge nurse Aqsa Afaaq in death case of three kids allegedly owing to administration of wrong injection at DHQ Hospital on Thursday.

The medical staff protested vehemently against her arrest. The protesters claim that the hospital administration was blaming the nurses for the children's deaths to cover up their own incompetence. They asserted that the pediatric ward doctor on duty at the time of the children's deaths was not present, and due to staff shortages, one nurse had to attend to over 30 patients instead of four.

The protesters have demanded immediate release of duty in-charge nurse Aqsa Afaaq, warning that otherwise, paramedical staff in all small and large government hospitals across the district will cease work in protest.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, M. Ali Bokhari visited the hospital late on Wednesday night and inquired about the deaths from CEO DHA and Medical Superintendent. He ordered to seize all stock of injection Ceftraxon and get it test from the laboratory.

It merits mentioning here that three kids died after the administration of the injection to them who were suffering from fever.