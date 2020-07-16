Kids disallowed in cattle markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Temporary cattle markets to be set up in the district for sacrificial animals' sale would not be allowing entry to the elderly people above 50 and the kids as part observance of SOPs to contain novel coronavirus.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Imran Shams said that facemask and gloves have been declared mandatory at the cattle markets.

He said that sheds, water, fodder and parking spaces besides facilities for treatment of animals were being made available at the cattle markets.

He said that corporation and livestock officials would remain available at the cattle markets to hear and reapond ti any complaint adding that people cn also contact aaaistant commissioners concerned to get theirproblem reaolved.