UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kids Disallowed In Cattle Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

Kids disallowed in cattle markets

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Temporary cattle markets to be set up in the district for sacrificial animals' sale would not be allowing entry to the elderly people above 50 and the kids as part observance of SOPs to contain novel coronavirus.

Additional deputy commissioner revenue (ADCR) Imran Shams said that facemask and gloves have been declared mandatory at the cattle markets.

He said that sheds, water, fodder and parking spaces besides facilities for treatment of animals were being made available at the cattle markets.

He said that corporation and livestock officials would remain available at the cattle markets to hear and reapond ti any complaint adding that people cn also contact aaaistant commissioners concerned to get theirproblem reaolved.

Related Topics

Water Sale Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

1 hour ago

FO reiterates for enhanced int’l monitoring on H ..

1 hour ago

More rain expected in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

Agri experts advised farmers to cultivate Beans cr ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh Governor presents financial assistance chequ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.