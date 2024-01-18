Kids found dead at home in Sahiwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) In a tragic incident reported on Thursday from a rural area of Sahiwal three minors were found dead at their home.

According to rescue officials, the suspects slit the throats of kids, a private news channel reported.

The deceased children were identified as seven-year-old Alisha, five-year-old Sadia, and two-and-a-half-year-old Farhan.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be determined as the investigation is underway to arrest the culprits.