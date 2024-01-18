Kids Found Dead At Home In Sahiwal
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) In a tragic incident reported on Thursday from a rural area of Sahiwal three minors were found dead at their home.
According to rescue officials, the suspects slit the throats of kids, a private news channel reported.
The deceased children were identified as seven-year-old Alisha, five-year-old Sadia, and two-and-a-half-year-old Farhan.
The reason behind the incident is yet to be determined as the investigation is underway to arrest the culprits.
Recent Stories
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prolonged gas loadshedding, surge in LPG prices irk people6 minutes ago
-
Very cold and dry weather likely in most KP districts6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drugs peddlers7 minutes ago
-
Court awards ten-year imprisonment to accused of trespassing16 minutes ago
-
Solangi visits residence of Babar Ayaz to express condolences with bereaved family17 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered26 minutes ago
-
GB police foil terror bid near police headquarters26 minutes ago
-
PC-1 submitted for permanent Gomal University campus at Tank26 minutes ago
-
Over 2,000 cases reported on ICT-15 App in three months26 minutes ago
-
Over 8.2m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Jan 1527 minutes ago
-
Construction work on National Police hospital in full swing36 minutes ago
-
Indian forces have intensified atrocities in IIOJK ahead of India’s R-Day: APHC37 minutes ago