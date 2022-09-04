Kids, labourers extend donations for flood victim families at Cantonment Board Relief Camp

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Besides philanthropists, scores of school going kids and labourers donated cash in flood relief camp established by Cantonment board Multan at Mall Plaza, here on Sunday.

Following special instruction from President Cantonment Board Brigadier Rehan Mushtaq, a flood relief camp under supervision of Cantonment Executive Officer Chaudhary Babar Hussain was set for flood hit people.

Babar Chaudhary talking to people stated that the flood affectees were in dire need of help at the critical phase of their lives.

Labourers are also visiting the camps and donating amounts as per their financial capacity.

A minor kid deposited his "saving box" (Galla). Similarly, school going kids also visited the camp and donated pocket money. The gesture of the people is praise worthy. Citizens, especially the businessmen are contributing cash, tents, medicines and other items of daily use. Babar said that everyone could contribute to help flood victims. Member Cantonment Board Yaqub Sheera, known trader Muhammad Hanif and many others were also present.