Kids Molestation Cases To Be Handled Under Zainab Alert Bill In Future , Says RPO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :kids harassment cases will be treated under Zainab Alert Bill in future after it becomes an Act, said Regional Police Officer(RPO) Faisal Rana on Monday.

He informed that police would be bound to investigate such cases within three months under the bill which will be ensured by all means.

He was speaking at a refresher course of Investigatve officers at police lines wherein 20 officers from four district of the region participated.

Police will issue an emergency alert in kidnapping case of a kid to trace him, the RPO said and added that it will compile data base of the cases.

A gazetted officer will be deputed for the inquiry of the cases, Rana stated he would take follow up the the DPOs directly.

No laxity will be tolerated in this connection, he noted.

