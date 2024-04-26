Kids Murders: IHC Orders Psychiatric Examination Of Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the psychiatric examination of Zeba Gul accused of killing her three children and attempting suicide.
IHC's Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, in his written order, observed that the petitioner Zeba Gul had been charged with attempting to commit suicide after killing her two daughters and a son.
It was clearly written in the charge sheet of December 1, 2022 that Zeba Gul was mentally ill, but the trial court sentenced Zeba Gul three times to life imprisonment under 302B without inquiry, the court added.
The IHC noted that the trial court also sentenced Zeba Gul to 14 years imprisonment under Section 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
It ordered the Chief Commissioner Islamabad to conduct a mental medical examination of the applicant from the medical board and the report of the medical board should be submitted to the court to determine whether the accused was mentally competent to present her defence before the trial court or not. If the medical board was not formed, the ED PIMS should form a medical board.
The Chief Commissioner Islamabad will be responsible for the mental medical examination of the medical board of the accused, the next hearing of the case will be held on June 5, a copy of the decision should be sent to the Chief Commissioner, IG Islamabad, Superintendent Adiala Jail and ED PIMS.
