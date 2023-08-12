Open Menu

Kids Plant Trees In Cantonment Area To Mark Celebration Of ID

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Kids plant trees in cantonment area to mark celebration of ID

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Kids planted trees in the cantonment area to mark the ceremonies of 'Independence Day', here Saturday.

The campaign was led by member cantonment board Yaqub Shera and kids were invited to plant trees at various locations in the cantonment area.

Addressing the kids, Yaqub Shera narrated various stories of the valour of workers of the independence movement.

He stated that the dear homeland was achieved after the sacrifices of forefathers.

"Today, we are enjoying independence due to those sacrifices," he stated.

"Independence is a great blessing," Yaqub added.

On the occasion, flags and other articles related to the celebration of ID were also distributed among kids following instructions from President Cantonment Board Rehan Mushtaq and Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen Khan.

Related Topics

Independence From

Recent Stories

National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Da ..

National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Day preparations reach to climax ..

5 minutes ago
 I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Cent ..

I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Center

5 minutes ago
 Various cultural organizations all set to celebrat ..

Various cultural organizations all set to celebrate 76th Independence Day annive ..

5 minutes ago
 Bank branch, weaving factory gutted

Bank branch, weaving factory gutted

9 minutes ago
 Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chosen as Interim Prim ..

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chosen as Interim Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan keen to promote cooperation with UAE: m ..

Kazakhstan keen to promote cooperation with UAE: minister

9 minutes ago
FC Bayern sign Harry Kane

FC Bayern sign Harry Kane

2 hours ago
 Murad highlights five years performance in post-PA ..

Murad highlights five years performance in post-PA dissolution press conference

9 minutes ago
 IHC summons Thoshakhana case record from trial cou ..

IHC summons Thoshakhana case record from trial court

2 hours ago
 ZHO launches two initiatives marking International ..

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International Youth Day

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan