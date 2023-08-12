Kids plant trees in cantonment area to mark celebration of ID

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Kids planted trees in the cantonment area to mark the ceremonies of 'Independence Day', here Saturday.

The campaign was led by member cantonment board Yaqub Shera and kids were invited to plant trees at various locations in the cantonment area.

Addressing the kids, Yaqub Shera narrated various stories of the valour of workers of the independence movement.

He stated that the dear homeland was achieved after the sacrifices of forefathers.

"Today, we are enjoying independence due to those sacrifices," he stated.

"Independence is a great blessing," Yaqub added.

On the occasion, flags and other articles related to the celebration of ID were also distributed among kids following instructions from President Cantonment Board Rehan Mushtaq and Cantonment Executive Officer Maria Jabeen Khan.