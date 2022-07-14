Kids throng to zoo after rain in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Peshawar zoo on Thursday attracted many families due to pleasant weather in the provincial capital following recent rains.

Spread on 29 acres land, Peshawar zoo where separate eagles, snakes, tigers, lions, bears, giraffes, camels and parrots were caged in a natural environment remained the centre of attraction of tourists especially children.

A visitor while moving to Agriculture University on Rahatabad Road east of Peshawar university could not remain unimpressed while seeing the big statue of elephant and giraffe installed in front of the main gate of the zoo.

"I came from Nowshera to see my favorite wild animals i.e. eagles and cobra snakes," said Anya Khan, a seven-year old girl of Pabbi tehsil while talking to APP.

Falcons' cage remained a centre of attraction of tourists and children where two large sized brown eagles are kept in natural habitats. On its left and middle sides, giraffes, zebras, camels, dears, ducks, pheasants and other birds drew visitors' attention.

Sumbal Riaz, mother of Anaya said in the past she had visited Islamabad and Lahore zoos for the entertainment of her children. She said it was not only a place of entertainment but a great source of education and research for students of wildlife and zoology, who otherwise travelled to Islamabad and Lahore for this purpose in the past.

She said Peshawar zoo was a good addition of entertainment for residents of the city and adjoining areas,adding, she urged visitors to ensure its cleanliness.

Colourful pheasants, dears, cranes, reptiles and birds also remained centre of attraction of children whom arrived along with their families from Khyber, Kohat, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Mohmand, Swabi, Peshawar and others districts of KP in large number.

A safari bus is also available for visitors to help them in watching all these wild animals in a short time besides a restaurant for food services. Free swings, camel and train ride double the joy of children.

Niaz Muhammad, divisional forest officer wildlife department told APP that Peshawar zoo was bigger than all other zoos of Pakistan. He said Peshawar zoo was spread on a vast area of over 29 acres of land wherein almost all species of wild animals and birds existing in the country have been caged in natural habitats. He said Sunday has been reserved for families along with their children to visit the zoo.

He urged visitors not to tease animals and extend full cooperation with zoo staff. Niaz said the zoo was the identity of Peshawar and visitors should keep it clean.

Free swings and mountain climbing sports in the facility also attracted children. Besides Peshawar zoo, tourists were also seen at Tatara and Baghe Naran parks at Hayatabad to take full advantage of the pleasant weather conditions following recent heavy rains. However, the visitors complained about the high entry fee in the zoo and demanded for its reduction.