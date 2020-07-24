UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kids Who Do Not Sleep Enough May Face Mental Health Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Kids who do not sleep enough may face mental health issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Children who get the fewest hours of sleep are at the highest risk of developing mental health issues later, including ADHD, anxiety and depression, suggest a new study.

"If we make sure our children get enough sleep, it can help protect them from mental health problems," said Bror M. Ranum, a PhD candidate at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) Department of Psychology.

"We're seeing an association between sleep duration and risk of symptoms of emotional and behavioural disorders," said Ranum, first author of a new article on children, sleep and risk of mental health disorders.

In a study conducted at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, of almost 800 children, it is found that both girls and boys who get less sleep are at greater risk for future emotional problems, Medical Daily reported.

For the study, children's sleep was measured with motion sensors every night for a week. The researchers conducted clinical interviews to measure mental health difficulties. These procedures were repeated several times every two years.

This is a long-term study that has examined nearly a thousand children when they were 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14 years old.

" If you find that your child seems to be under the weather and can't concentrate, or you notice their mood fluctuate more than normal, then you may want to help them get more sleep," Ranum says.

He says it is difficult to give advice that fits for all families and all children. But having a consistent wake-up time in the morning is perhaps the most important way to develop healthy sleep habits.

The research group has also investigated how many people get too little sleep, and whether or not too little sleep tends to persist throughout childhood. Very few six-year-olds (1.1%) slept less than 7 hours, which is below the internationally recommended sleep guidelines for this age group.

But as the children got older, the number who were not getting enough sleep gradually increased (at age 8: 3.9%; age 10: 4.2% and age 12: 13.6%). Children who were getting too little sleep when they were 6 years old did not necessarily suffer from a lack of sleep when they got older, with most of them meeting the recommended sleep duration. But if insufficient sleep started later, at age 10 for example, the habit tended to persist. Fewer of these children outgrew their insufficient sleep pattern as they got older.

The study findings suggest that parents don't need to worry unnecessarily. Some adjustments to sleep routines may be advisable if your child is affected by lack of sleep.

Related Topics

Weather Technology May All From Depression

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

Senate for immediate release of Aasiya Andrabi

1 minute ago

Formula 1 Says Cancels This Year's Stages in Brazi ..

1 minute ago

Tree plantation target to be achieved soon: minist ..

1 minute ago

Nation fully alive to project Kashmir at int'l for ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.