Kifalat programme to benefit sufferers of economic losses near LOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division has completed the socio-economic survey of 216 villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir under Kifalat Programme of Ehsaas initiative to include those who frequently suffer from economic losses as result of Indian ceasefire violations in the list of beneficiaries.

This was disclosed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar on Sunday while talking to APP.

She informed that all the women having Computerized National Identity Cards residing in the villages along with LOC would be eligible to get benefits from this programme without any further requirement.

These women frequently suffer from economic losses as result of Indian ceasefire violations and their inclusion in the list of beneficiaries will help empower them financially, she said.

She said the Kifalat programme would be launched in 15 districts under Ehsaas programme within few weeks and expanded to 34 districts in March and more districts till the end of this year 2020.

The government has increased the quarterly cash grant for 4.3 million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme from Rs 5,000 to Rs 5,500. This increase would mean that the government would provide Rs 8.6 billion more for cash transfers to the poorest of the poor, she added.

This pro-poor decision was taken in cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister recently, she said adding, BISP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after delisting 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries.

The increased stipend would only be given to othe deserving beneficiaries from the second quarter of the 2019-20 i.e. October – December 2019 quarterly cash grant.

395/