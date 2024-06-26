KIIR chairman seeks UN intervention in early release of JKLF leader Farooq Ahmed Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Institute of international Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani has sought the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mr. Volker Türek's to help secure early release of ailing Kashmiri leader and chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (R) Farooq Ahmad Dar.

In a letter addressed to the UN commissioner for human rights, the KIIR chairman said that the JKLF leader was suffering from different acute ailments, however, his health condition had deteriorated further after his Hemoglobin level had fallen to seven points in June 2022, received a press release from Geneva.

Referring to the jail authorities' apathy, he said that DG Prison was apprised about the same through a letter dated 13th June and 29the December 2022 but he blatantly refused to take any action in this regard.

"The jail doctor had advised a thorough medical check up of him (Dar) but the jail authorities didn't pay a heed to the doctor's advise", the letter said, adding that Mr.

Dar has been vomiting out blood from his mouth from time to time since then.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Wani, while soliciting the UN commissioner's urgent attention towards the matter, said, "Dar's family has been demanding immediate medical help from a reputed institution and his immediate release on serious health grounds".

He said that the JKLF leader was dire need of medical tests and treatment in a hospital.

The KIIR chief appealed the UN commissioner to use his good offices to help secure early release of Mr. Dar so that he could be able to go to hospital for medical treatment.

It maybe recalled here that this is his 26th year in detention. He was continuously detained from June 1990 to October 2006. He was detained for one year in 2008 in Amarnath Land Row. He has been languishing in Tihar jail since 24th July , 2017. Despite 3 Supreme Court Orders that no case can be made against him, he has been implicated in fake money laundering case .