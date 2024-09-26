- Home
KIIR Chief Calls For Immediate, Urgent Accountability Of India For Letting Loose Reign Of State Terrorism In IIOJK
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 09:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The World Muslim Congress' permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Altaf Hussain Wani, a seasoned advocate for Kashmiri rights participating in general debate item-U in the 57th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, drew the attention of UNHRC to the alarming and deteriorating human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
"The people of this region continue to endure severe military repression and constitutional terrorism, facing ongoing killings, torture, and arbitrary detentions, alongside the systematic demolition of properties, said Wani, according to the message reaching and released to the media here on Thursday.
The APHC leader Altaf Wani continued as saying, "Since August 5, 2019, the Indian government has intensified its efforts to impose a settler colonial agenda under the guise of “normalcy” and “development.”
This has led to the dismemberment of the occupied state, demographic changes, and the delimitation of assembly segments aimed at disempowering the majority population, he added.
The consequences of this so-called normalcy are devastating. Tragically, 914 innocent lives have been lost to extrajudicial killings and siege-and-cordon operations.
Furthermore, 2,447 individuals have been subjected to torture, and a staggering 24,625 people have been arbitrarily detained for merely challenging the status quo, added Wani.
Wani reiterated that the Indian government has sought to present a misleading narrative of development and empowerment, particularly after it initiated the shame election process. However, it is crucial to emphasize that elections held in occupied territory cannot substitute for the fundamental right to self-determination, as outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolutions of 91 of 1951 and 122 of 1957.
Power in the region remains in New Delhi, with the Lieutenant Governor appointed by the government, rendering the local assembly and chief minister as mere titular heads. This undermines any semblance of genuine democratic governance and representation for the people of Kashmir.
"We urge the international community and this esteemed council to break its silence and take decisive action. It is imperative to initiate a process of accountability regarding India’s actions in Kashmir. The people of Kashmir deserve justice, recognition of their rights, and the opportunity to determine their own future," Wani said.
