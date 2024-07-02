KIIR Chief Expresses Sorrow Over Demise Of Sardar Amjad Yousuf's Mother
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MIRPUR ( AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Jul, 2024) Chairman Kashmir Institute of international Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani Tuesday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of former Advisor to AJK government and KIIR Executive Director, Sardar Amjad Yousuf.
In his condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss .
APP/ahr
