UrduPoint.com

KIIR Chief Urges World Community To Hold India Accountable For Its Crimes In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KIIR Chief urges world community to hold India accountable for its crimes in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 19 (APP)::Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations and senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Altaf Hussain Wani while paying homage to the Martyrs of Gawkadal, has termed it as one of the deadly massacres committed by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK State since 1990.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the APHC leader while referring to the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians said that it was one of the most brutal massacres in Kashmir's recent history.

He said that on this fateful day, at least fifty persons were killed on the spot when Indian occupation forces opened indiscriminate fire on a peaceful procession at Basant Bagh, Srinagar.

He regrettably noted that since the onset of the ongoing resistance movement in 1989, a number of incidents of mass killings have been reported in which hundreds of innocent and unarmed people including men, women and children fell to the bullets of the Indian military and paramilitary forces.

He said that despite the passage of 33 years the victims of the Gawkadal massacre were still wandering from pillar to post in search of justice.

"Investigation reports submitted to the government had established the Indian army's direct involvement in these horrendous incidents of the violence but no action whatsoever was taken against the perpetrators", Wani said adding that it was high time that the international community should play its much needed role to hold Indian government accountable for the crimes its troops have committed against Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Murder Fire Army Altaf Hussain Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Srinagar Bagh Women Post All From Government Basant

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Co ..

Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

1 hour ago
 PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations toda ..

PSL eighth edition: PCB to hold deliberations today

1 hour ago
 ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

ECP notifies Imran Khan as winner on seven seats

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation i ..

Pakistan calls upon Iran to ensure investigation into cross border terrorist att ..

2 hours ago
 NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.