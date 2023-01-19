KIIR Chief urges world community to hold India accountable for its crimes in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) : Jan 19 (APP)::Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations and senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Altaf Hussain Wani while paying homage to the Martyrs of Gawkadal, has termed it as one of the deadly massacres committed by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK State since 1990.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the APHC leader while referring to the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians said that it was one of the most brutal massacres in Kashmir's recent history.

He said that on this fateful day, at least fifty persons were killed on the spot when Indian occupation forces opened indiscriminate fire on a peaceful procession at Basant Bagh, Srinagar.

He regrettably noted that since the onset of the ongoing resistance movement in 1989, a number of incidents of mass killings have been reported in which hundreds of innocent and unarmed people including men, women and children fell to the bullets of the Indian military and paramilitary forces.

He said that despite the passage of 33 years the victims of the Gawkadal massacre were still wandering from pillar to post in search of justice.

"Investigation reports submitted to the government had established the Indian army's direct involvement in these horrendous incidents of the violence but no action whatsoever was taken against the perpetrators", Wani said adding that it was high time that the international community should play its much needed role to hold Indian government accountable for the crimes its troops have committed against Kashmiris.