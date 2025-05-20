KIIR Condemns Kashmir- Born Prof. Natasha Koul's OCI Card Revocation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th May, 2025) World-reputed Kashmiri think tank - Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) has condemned the Indian government's decision to revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card of UK-based Kashmiri scholar and human rights defender, Prof. Natasha Koul.
This action represents a blatant attempt to silence a critical voice speaking truth to power and exposes the Indian state’s increasingly authoritarian tactics against those who dare to challenge its policies in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
"Prof. Koul, a vocal advocate for the rights of all Kashmiris and a tireless voice for the voiceless, has become the latest victim of India’s systematic suppression of dissent. By targeting her for raising concerns about the Indian government’s iron-fisted policies in the region, New Delhi demonstrates a clear pattern of intimidation and reprisal against overseas Kashmiris who seek to expose the realities on the ground", KIIR said in a statement released to the media here on Tuesday.
“This is not an isolated incident,” stated veteran Kashmiri rights defender and Chairman of KIR, Altaf Hussain Wani.
Wani continued as saying “Prof. Koul joins a growing list of individuals – including Muzmil Ayoub Thakur, Dr. Adil Dar, Dr. G.N. Mir, and scores of others – who have been unjustly denied their OCI rights. Hundreds more remain under the watchful eye of Indian agencies, effectively stifling their freedom of movement and expression.”
The revocation of OCI cards is a deliberate attempt to marginalize and silence Kashmiri diaspora members who are actively working to raise international awareness about the human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir. This action is a clear manifestation of apartheid-like policies targeting overseas Kashmiris for speaking out against Indian government policies.
The KIIR Chairman urgently called upon the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner to take immediate cognizance of the alarming trend and investigate the systematic targeting of Kashmiri diaspora members.
APP/ ahr/378
