Open Menu

KIIR ED Amjad Yousuf Urges UN HRC To Redouble Efforts To Stop Bloodshed Of Innocent Kashmiris By India In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KIIR ED Amjad Yousuf urges UN HRC to redouble efforts to stop bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris by India in IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) : Sep 14 (APP)::KIIR Executive Director and Kashmiri human rights activist Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan has urged the UN Human Rights Council to redouble its efforts to stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians in Kashmir by the Indian occupation forces.

Speaking on behalf of International action for peace and sustainable development, Khan, while taking part in a general debate held under Item 2 at the 54th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday, said that people in Jammu & Kashmir were waiting for the third report by the high commissioner, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Thursday.

Referring to the highly critical situation in the Indian Illegally occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the ED Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) said that the disputed territory continued to reel under India's relentless repression and brutality.

He said that people in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir were being subjected to all forms of human rights violations.

"The Indian occupation forces not only kill innocent civilians in the area under their control but also across the line of control ", Sardar Amjad Yousuf said, adding that the Indian forces deployed on the LoC use snipers to target the civilian population along the ceasefire line and kill innocent people.

Seeking the UN High Commissioner's attention towards the ceasefire violations and target killing of civilians by the Indian forces on the LoC, Khan said that on June 24, this year, the Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing and martyred two innocent civilians by sniper shooting across Loc from Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that one more civilian was martyred by the Indian forces last month in the Nakyal area of Azad Kashmir.

Voicing his dismay over the Indian government's perpetual denial to act upon the commission's recommendations, Khan said that the commission in its previous two reports had asked India to respect the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, but notwithstanding the recommendations, the Indian government was making significant demographic changes to convert Muslim-majority state into a minority.

He said that the basic rights of the people of occupied Kashmir, including their right to life and freedom of expression, remain severely curtailed.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails, he said that the right to a fair trial was being denied to the prisoners.

He said that political leader Muhammad Yasin Malik and human rights activist Khurrum Parvez were arrested and trialled on fake allegations.

Related Topics

India Firing Target Killing United Nations Minority Line Of Control Jammu Geneva Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Sri Lanka

34 minutes ago
 Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case ..

Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case of oppressed people of IIOJK

59 minutes ago
 UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of ..

UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of Economy

1 hour ago
 Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

Mastung blast leaves JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York n ..

Caretaker PM to address UNGA session in New-York next week: FO

3 hours ago
 International Labour Organisation organises traini ..

International Labour Organisation organises training programmes for MoHRE inspec ..

4 hours ago
Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investme ..

Emirates NBD Group makes strategic equity investment in sustainability start-up ..

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary ..

Saif bin Zayed meets UN&#039;s Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and S ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 05 Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arri ..

As part of UAE air bridge, five relief planes arrive in Benghazi

4 hours ago
 ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medica ..

ATC accepts PTI Yasmin Rashid's request for medical treatment

5 hours ago
 POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

POL prices likely to go up again in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan