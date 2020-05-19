UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KIIR Hails UN Officials For Highlighting Dire Human Rights Situation In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:54 PM

KIIR hails UN officials for highlighting dire human rights situation in India

Veteran human rights activist and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani Tuesday appreciated four United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteurs for voicing their serious concerns over the violations of human rights being carried out under the shadow of the draconian laws prevalent in the Indian states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Veteran human rights activist and Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Hussain Wani Tuesday appreciated four United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteurs for voicing their serious concerns over the violations of human rights being carried out under the shadow of the draconian laws prevalent in the Indian states.

Pertinently, the concern was voiced in a joint communiqu addressed to the government of India by the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism; the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention; the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; the Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association; the Special Rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights Defenders; Special rapporteur on independence of judges and lawyers; Special Rapporteur on minority issues; Special Rapporteur on right to privacy and Special Rapporteur on freedom or religion or belief.

Terming it a positive development Wani pointed out that the communiqu� has laid bare the ugly face of India before the world.

Highlighting the important aspects of the letter Wani said, "The letter had raised concerns in relation to designation of individuals as 'terrorists', in the context of the ongoing discrimination directed at religious and other minorities, human rights defenders and political dissidents, against whom the law has been used".

In addition to calling the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) definition as overboard and ambiguous Wani said that the top officials of the UN had expressed grave concerns about the definition of a "terrorist organisation" and "unlawful association".

The KIIR chief said that grave concerns have been voiced regarding the misuse of counter-terrorism laws, which the UN officials said were being used by authorities to target human rights defenders or hinder their work and endanger their safety in a manner contrary to international law.

Wani also praised human rights activists for working in extremely harsh and unfavourable conditions in India, and for risking their own lives to promote and protect the human rights.

The KIIR chief who is a close watcher of developments sweeping across the South Asian region with special reference to Kashmir said that India that claims to be a largest democracy was yet to introduce adequate laws and properly implement existing policies to protect marginalized communities, particularly Muslims, Dalits, religious minorities, women, and children.

Referring to a series of black laws introduced by the governments of India from time to time he said, "India has a shocking track record of using black laws and the so-called counterterrorism laws to chill the voice of dissent in India particularly in the UN recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir".

About the present precarious situation in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir Wani said that there was an urgent need that India should be held accountable for rights violations, including all forms of sexual assault against women, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, the use of torture, and increasing attacks against human rights defenders in Kashmir.

The lack of accountability for human rights abuses, he said was one of the main cause and consequence of rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly India Terrorist World Altaf Hussain United Nations Minority Democracy Jammu Independence Women Muslim All From Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

4 minutes ago

UK jobless claims surge by almost 70% on coronavir ..

4 minutes ago

19 coronavirus patients died, 706 new cases detect ..

4 minutes ago

Police chalks out security plan for 'Chand raat', ..

4 minutes ago

Little possibility of heat wave in Karachi on Wedn ..

22 minutes ago

Govt taking all measures to save crops from locust ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.