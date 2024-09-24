Open Menu

KIIR Leader Calls Indian Elections In IIOJK An Attempt To Mislead International Opinion

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 01:50 PM

KIIR leader calls Indian elections in IIOJK an attempt to mislead international opinion

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations, Altaf Hussain Wani on Tuesday criticized the Indian government’s organization of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it an attempt to mislead the international community about the region’s true situation.

In a statement addressed to foreign diplomats invited by India to observe the elections, Wani emphasized that the ongoing conflict and human rights violations in Kashmir cannot be ignored.

He argued that the elections are being used to create a false image of normalcy in a troubled area.

Wani pointed out that the situation in Kashmir is not just a local issue but holds international significance.

He reminded diplomats of various United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, which state that the future of Jammu and Kashmir should be decided through a free and fair plebiscite under UN supervision.

While he acknowledged the potential for the diplomats’ visit to provide insight into the local conditions, Wani warned that the Indian government might restrict their access to affected communities, skewing the portrayal of the ground reality.

He called for a UN fact-finding mission to investigate human rights violations in the region and urged foreign diplomats to advocate for the release of political prisoners and human rights activists.

Wani expressed hope that the diplomats' visit would emphasize the need for meaningful dialogue that prioritizes the voices of the Kashmiri people.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly India Altaf Hussain United Nations Visit Jammu Government

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

2 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

2 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

20 hours ago
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

20 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

20 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

20 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

20 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

20 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan