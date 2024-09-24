KIIR Leader Calls Indian Elections In IIOJK An Attempt To Mislead International Opinion
Published September 24, 2024
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of International Relations, Altaf Hussain Wani on Tuesday criticized the Indian government’s organization of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, calling it an attempt to mislead the international community about the region’s true situation.
In a statement addressed to foreign diplomats invited by India to observe the elections, Wani emphasized that the ongoing conflict and human rights violations in Kashmir cannot be ignored.
He argued that the elections are being used to create a false image of normalcy in a troubled area.
Wani pointed out that the situation in Kashmir is not just a local issue but holds international significance.
He reminded diplomats of various United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, which state that the future of Jammu and Kashmir should be decided through a free and fair plebiscite under UN supervision.
While he acknowledged the potential for the diplomats’ visit to provide insight into the local conditions, Wani warned that the Indian government might restrict their access to affected communities, skewing the portrayal of the ground reality.
He called for a UN fact-finding mission to investigate human rights violations in the region and urged foreign diplomats to advocate for the release of political prisoners and human rights activists.
Wani expressed hope that the diplomats' visit would emphasize the need for meaningful dialogue that prioritizes the voices of the Kashmiri people.
