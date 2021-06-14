UrduPoint.com
KIIR Pays Glowing Tributes To Shujaat Bukhari

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

KIIR pays glowing tributes to Shujaat Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Altaf Hussain Wani paid tributes to noted Kashmiri journalist Dr. Shujjat Bukhari on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the KIIR chief, while recalling Dr. Bukhari's multifaceted personality said, "He was a journalist par excellence, a generous friend, a prolific writer, thinker, deeply immersed in Kashmir's cultural ethos, and a gentleman of impeccable integrity", Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Above all Dr. Bukhari was a thorough professional who rose to prominence as one of the leading voices of Kashmir due to his hard work, focused determination, and uncompromising commitment to social justice", Wani said adding that apart from his matchless services in the field of journalism Dr.

Bukhari was the most sought-after political commentator on Kashmir subject and has been a part of various conferences and discourses held on Kashmir at regional as well as international level.

"He was widely respected for his balanced opinions and enjoyed a great deal of respect within political and intellectual circles on both sides of the dividing line (LoC)", the KIIR chief said adding that as an ardent advocate of peace and justice Dr. Bukhari's absence would be greatly felt in the intellectual circles for a long time.

