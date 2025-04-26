KIIR urges UN to address rising violence against Kashmiri Muslims

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) has called upon the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to urgently address the rising violence and discrimination faced by Kashmiri Muslims in India following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

In a letter to UNO, KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani expressed concern that the tragedy is being misused to incite Islamophobia and targeted hostility against Kashmiris throughout India, media wing of the KIIR said in a statement released to the media on Saturday.

He highlighted a surge in inflammatory rhetoric online and troubling incidents of harassment, physical assault, and threats faced by Kashmiri students and tenants.

Wani urged the UN to pressure the Indian government to protect Kashmiri citizens, ensure accountability for those inciting violence, and counter growing hate speech against the community. He called for an immediate investigation into reports of violence and discrimination to prevent further escalation and safeguard fundamental rights.

APP/ahr