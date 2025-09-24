Open Menu

KIIR Urges UNCHR To Hold India Accountable, Demand Release Of Political Prisoners, And Safeguard Kashmiris' Legitimate R

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM

KIIR urges UNCHR to hold India accountable, demand release of political prisoners, and safeguard Kashmiris' legitimate r

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Director Research Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Ms. Mehr ur Nisa Rehman has urged the UN Human Rights Council to act against India’s intensifying repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking part in a debate held under agenda item 4, on the sidelines of the 60th session of the UNCHR, Ms. Rehman said the situation in the Indian occupied territory is “not a distant crisis but the lived reality of millions,” who face killings, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detentions on a daily basis, received a press release from Geneva.

She condemned India’s massive militarization and the stripping of Kashmir’s autonomy after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, calling it a blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions.

Ms Mehr ur Nisa highlighted widespread abuses, including the unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders, the imprisonment of rights defenders and ongoing torture, sexual violence, and media restrictions.

Referring to the recent custodial killing of Firdous Ahmad Mir, a father of three, he said the incident “exposes the sheer brutality of occupation forces.” She added that since the Pahalgam attack, Indian troops have martyred 44 Kashmiris, arrested more than 3,190, and demolished 81 homes.

“Equally alarming is the cultural assault,” Ms Mehr ur Nisa stressed, pointing to India’s ban on Kashmiri books as “a calculated attempt to erase memory and identity.”

She urged the Council to hold India accountable, demand the release of political prisoners, and safeguard the rights and cultural heritage of the Kashmiri people.

Recent Stories

UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ..

UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties

27 minutes ago
 US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to unde ..

US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution

30 minutes ago
 China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow ..

China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour

57 minutes ago
 United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meetin ..

United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting in New York

57 minutes ago
 TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Ra ..

TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed

1 hour ago
 China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations

China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations

1 hour ago
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2 ..

Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC

1 hour ago
 World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform age ..

World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda

2 hours ago
 Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Ga ..

Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with numb ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1

Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1

2 hours ago
 OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data ..

OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data centres in US

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan