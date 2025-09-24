KIIR urges UNCHR to hold India accountable, demand release of political prisoners, and safeguard Kashmiris' legitimate r

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Director Research Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Ms. Mehr ur Nisa Rehman has urged the UN Human Rights Council to act against India’s intensifying repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking part in a debate held under agenda item 4, on the sidelines of the 60th session of the UNCHR, Ms. Rehman said the situation in the Indian occupied territory is “not a distant crisis but the lived reality of millions,” who face killings, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detentions on a daily basis, received a press release from Geneva.

She condemned India’s massive militarization and the stripping of Kashmir’s autonomy after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, calling it a blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions.

Ms Mehr ur Nisa highlighted widespread abuses, including the unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders, the imprisonment of rights defenders and ongoing torture, sexual violence, and media restrictions.

Referring to the recent custodial killing of Firdous Ahmad Mir, a father of three, he said the incident “exposes the sheer brutality of occupation forces.” She added that since the Pahalgam attack, Indian troops have martyred 44 Kashmiris, arrested more than 3,190, and demolished 81 homes.

“Equally alarming is the cultural assault,” Ms Mehr ur Nisa stressed, pointing to India’s ban on Kashmiri books as “a calculated attempt to erase memory and identity.”

She urged the Council to hold India accountable, demand the release of political prisoners, and safeguard the rights and cultural heritage of the Kashmiri people.