- Home
- Pakistan
- KIIR urges UNCHR to hold India accountable, demand release of political prisoners, and safeguard Kas ..
KIIR Urges UNCHR To Hold India Accountable, Demand Release Of Political Prisoners, And Safeguard Kashmiris' Legitimate R
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Director Research Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Ms. Mehr ur Nisa Rehman has urged the UN Human Rights Council to act against India’s intensifying repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Taking part in a debate held under agenda item 4, on the sidelines of the 60th session of the UNCHR, Ms. Rehman said the situation in the Indian occupied territory is “not a distant crisis but the lived reality of millions,” who face killings, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary detentions on a daily basis, received a press release from Geneva.
She condemned India’s massive militarization and the stripping of Kashmir’s autonomy after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, calling it a blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions.
Ms Mehr ur Nisa highlighted widespread abuses, including the unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders, the imprisonment of rights defenders and ongoing torture, sexual violence, and media restrictions.
Referring to the recent custodial killing of Firdous Ahmad Mir, a father of three, he said the incident “exposes the sheer brutality of occupation forces.” She added that since the Pahalgam attack, Indian troops have martyred 44 Kashmiris, arrested more than 3,190, and demolished 81 homes.
“Equally alarming is the cultural assault,” Ms Mehr ur Nisa stressed, pointing to India’s ban on Kashmiri books as “a calculated attempt to erase memory and identity.”
She urged the Council to hold India accountable, demand the release of political prisoners, and safeguard the rights and cultural heritage of the Kashmiri people.
Recent Stories
UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties
US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution
China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour
United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting in New York
TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed
China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC
World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda
Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..
Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1
OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data centres in US
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KIIR urges UNCHR to hold India accountable, demand release of political prisoners, and safeguard Kas ..7 minutes ago
-
AAC visits Fruit and Vegetable market to monitor auction process7 minutes ago
-
OGDCL reports five new discoveries7 minutes ago
-
Three killed in cross firing in Malakand7 minutes ago
-
PHC takes notice of alleged mismanagement in AMC7 minutes ago
-
Traffic police held awareness sessions for students17 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers arrested in Shankiari; huge quantity of narcotics seized47 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police restructuring, 8 SHOs appointed in multiple stations47 minutes ago
-
"Bull Race" competition organized to promote traditions, peace57 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of drugs recovered under "Drug Free Punjab" Campaign1 hour ago
-
Solarization of veterinary hospitals completed1 hour ago
-
Food safety teams destroy 1800 liters milk during operation1 hour ago