KIKD A Ray Of Hope For Kidney Diseases Patients: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that Karachi Institute of Kidney Disease (KIKD) was a ray of hope for patients suffering from kidney diseases

"When the private sector and the government work together, much better results are achieved, and the Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases is a shining example of public-private partnership," the Administrator said during a visit to the KIKD.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi Division Shakeel Chaudhry, Executive Director KIKD Dr. Khurram Danial, President Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases Hospital Association President Masood Nawab, General Secretary Ajmal Kamil and other officers were also present on the occasion Murtaza Wahab met the patients admitted in the hospital and inquired about the quality of facilities and treatment provided to them.

He was informed that on daily basis, more than 160 patients undergo dialysis in the institute while more than 200 patients visit OPD for diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases.

With the completion of another floor of the hospital in the next six months, more facilities will be available for the people suffering from kidney diseases, the Administrator was briefed.

"A state-of-the-art lithotripsy machine has been installed to remove kidney stones, while work is underway to facilitate kidney transplants in the future and it is expected that more dialysis machines will be installed by November this year, KIKD official said.

The Administrator was also told that the institution will become a center for the treatment of kidney diseases in the region.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, "It is gratifying that people from the private sector are reaching out to the government to help strengthen the health sector and thanks to this mutual partnership, many medical institutions are getting better by every passing day," he added.

The Administrator Karachi also inspected the ICU, Laboratory and Ultrasound Clinic besides the Urology and Lithopsy Departments of the hospital and said that the health sector needed a major overhaul for which a strategy was needed to be adopted in the light of latest research.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that apart from Karachi, patients from interior parts of Sindh and Balochistan were getting treatment for dialysis and kidney diseases.

The Administrator Karachi said that along with treatment, we should also take steps to protect against kidney disease as the number of kidney patients was increasing manifold.

