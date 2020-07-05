KIKD announce to provide dialysis facility to patients of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :The Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases (KIKD) of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has decided to start providing dialysis facility to patients of coronavirus from July 06.

This was stated by Metropolitan Commissioner, Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman while addressing a meeting at the KIKD, said a statement on Sunday.

Dr. Saif said as many as 14 patients had already registered their Names for the dialysis and all the necessary arrangements have been made in the hospital for the dialysis process.

He said the patients affected by coronavirus would be provided free dialysis facility in three shifts on a daily basis, in each shift. Four patients will be given free dialysis which can be extended up to four shifts if required, thus 16 patients will be able to use four dialysis machines daily, he added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indus Hospital Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Trustees of Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases Mansoor Nawab and others were also present.

The Metropolitan Commissioner inaugurated the provision of dialysis facility to patients infected with coronavirus at KIKD.

Dr. Saif said at present there were 35 dialysis machines in the hospital out of which four machines had been reserved for the patients of coronavirus.

He said after city's two big hospitals, Indus and SIUT, the Karachi Institute of Kidney Diseases will be the third hospital to provide dialysis facility to coronavirus patients.

He said, "we can protect ourselves from this COVID19 virus by following the guidelines of the government." He said philanthropists and the private sector had always cooperated with our hospitals, and it was the responsibility of the people of this city that they come forward and play their part in protecting the citizens from the coronavirus outbreak.

He directed the paramedical staff to ensure compliance of all standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the government.