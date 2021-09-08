- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
KILL
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :*** Attention Editors *** KILL KILL KILL Kindly kill our story slugged "NA-Interior-Meeting" under log No 426 releasedinadvertently.
Recent Stories
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..
3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..
Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf
Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation
Rain to continue in Capital, upper central parts of country:PMD
Inauguration of Afghanistan's New Government Scheduled for September 11 - Taliba ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan attaches high importance to strengthening relations with Austria: Suri14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches humanitarian assistance for Afghan people24 minutes ago
-
ANC awards 5 year 6 months imprisonment in drug smuggling case24 minutes ago
-
Killer awarded death sentence24 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured in Sehwan Sharif road accident24 minutes ago
-
Wolrd praises Pakistan's strategy to tackle COVID-19 tackling strategy: Deputy Speaker24 minutes ago
-
Drugs Smuggling: ANC awards imprisonment to drugs pusher24 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts to be made for maintaining dignity of Balochistan: Governor34 minutes ago
-
Rehman Malik grieves over death of Waseem Sajjad's wife34 minutes ago
-
LWMC saves Rs 514 mln in waste collection contracts44 minutes ago
-
COVID-19 has disrupted learning of children, youth, adults at unprecedented scale: UNESCO44 minutes ago
-
PU Senate approves budget 2021-2244 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.