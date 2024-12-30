KILL
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM
...., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) KILL
KILL
KILL
Attention Editors: The story item slugged as "FCAS-Implementation" is considered as killed. Its substitute is given in log No 132.
Recent Stories
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident
Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court
GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KILL1 minute ago
-
WSSC DI Khan observing cleanliness week to keep city clean21 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary opens Bhagat Singh Gallery at Poonch House21 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of BHU projects21 minutes ago
-
SSDO launched report on child abuses21 minutes ago
-
Ata Tarar felicitates Arshad Ansari on re-election as LPC President21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan special envoy on Afghanistan calls on PM21 minutes ago
-
Under-16 winter coaching camp concludes successfully in Tando Adam21 minutes ago
-
PHA makes special arrangements to protect flowering plants from severe cold weather21 minutes ago
-
Gymkhana Club's annual election; Syed Rizwan Haider elected as Secretary31 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy being followed to provide commodities at low prices: DC31 minutes ago
-
3 labourers injured in roof collapse31 minutes ago