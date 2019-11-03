UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kill

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

kill

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :kill kill killattention editors please treat our story slugged 'shafqat-March' released under log number 250 as killed. no substitute to follow.

Recent Stories

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

15 minutes ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

15 minutes ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

26 minutes ago

Continuing sea disturbances in Arabian Gulf

56 minutes ago

25 mmb of crude imported by Japan from UAE in Sept ..

56 minutes ago

US Auto Workers Union President Stepping Down Amid ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.