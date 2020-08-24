Killer among 3 arrested, narcotics seized

Police have arrested three persons including an alleged killer and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three persons including an alleged killer and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A police spokesman said on Monday that a team of Jhal Chakeya police station, headed by SHO Abdul Majeed, raided Chak No 167-NB and Hyderabad Town, and arrested two drug-peddlers identified as Javaid Iqbal and Muhammad Imran and recovered 2.

160-kg hashish and 30 litres of liquor from them.

Also, a police team of Bhalwal arrested an alleged killer Babar Hussain and recovered a pistol 30-bore from him. He had allegedly murdered his real brother Masood Hussain over a family dispute two weeks ago.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.