Killer Among 3 Arrested, Narcotics Seized
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:35 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three persons including an alleged killer and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
A police spokesman said on Monday that a team of Jhal Chakeya police station, headed by SHO Abdul Majeed, raided Chak No 167-NB and Hyderabad Town, and arrested two drug-peddlers identified as Javaid Iqbal and Muhammad Imran and recovered 2.
160-kg hashish and 30 litres of liquor from them.
Also, a police team of Bhalwal arrested an alleged killer Babar Hussain and recovered a pistol 30-bore from him. He had allegedly murdered his real brother Masood Hussain over a family dispute two weeks ago.
Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.