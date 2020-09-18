UrduPoint.com
Killer Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

Killer arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Police said it had arrested an alleged killer.

The police said on Friday that Jhal Chakiya police team, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Majeed, conducted a raid at Yaraywala village and arrested an alleged killer, Muhammad Ranazan, son of Ahmed Yaar, who had killed his brother Abdul Rehman over a family dispute few days ago.

Further investigation was underway.

