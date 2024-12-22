Open Menu

Killer Arrested

Published December 22, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) An accused, who had kidnapped and killed a citizen of Iqbal Town, has been arrested.

DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar had taken notice of the incident. In-charge Investigation of Iqbal Town Police Station Murtaza Aslam took action along with a police team.

The accused, Zeeshan Abbas, was arrested from Chakwal.

According to the in-charge investigation, the accused had taken money from the victim, Ghulam Hussain, to send him abroad. When he did not fulfill his promise, the victim demanded his money. The accused kidnapped the victim, took him to Chakwal and killed him at a deserted place. The accused has confessed to the crime.

