Killer arrested from Dubai with Interpol help

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :A Mianwali police team, led by District Police Officer (DPO) Muttiullah Khan, has succeeded in arresting an alleged killer, Asif Khan, from Dubai with the help of Interpol.

The accused had allegedly murdered a man in the area of Kamer Mushanion on some dispute.

and a case, FIR No. 08/2021, was registered against him under Section 324/337/34.

The DPO appreciated the performance of the team, which worked under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal Zakaullah Jasra, and brought the fleeing accused to book.