Killer' arrested from Oman through Interpol

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :An absconder, wanted to the Sialkot police in a murder case, has been arrested from Oman with the help of Interpol.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, accused Muhammad Asif was wanted by Saddar police station in a murder case number 114/22, who had fled abroad.

In-charge Extradition Sub-Inspector Naseer Ahmed had got issued a red warrant against the alleged killer, and he brought him back from Oman with the help of Interpol, added the spokesman.