Open Menu

Killer' Arrested From Oman Through Interpol

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Killer' arrested from Oman through Interpol

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :An absconder, wanted to the Sialkot police in a murder case, has been arrested from Oman with the help of Interpol.

According to Police Spokesperson Khurrum Shehzad, accused Muhammad Asif was wanted by Saddar police station in a murder case number 114/22, who had fled abroad.

In-charge Extradition Sub-Inspector Naseer Ahmed had got issued a red warrant against the alleged killer, and he brought him back from Oman with the help of Interpol, added the spokesman.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Oman Sialkot Saddar From

Recent Stories

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of s ..

UAE-India economic partnership a global model of sustainable mutual growth: Al Z ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in ..

Pakistan to start 2023-24 international season in Galle tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

2 hours ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

2 hours ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

3 hours ago
 PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

3 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan