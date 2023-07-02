Killer arrested from Oman with Interpol help

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :An absconder, wanted to the Sialkot police in a murder case, has been arrested from Oman with the help of Interpol.

A police spokesperson said one Rizwan had fled abroad after killing Abdul Ghafoor, a resident of Chechharwali, some year back and Saddar Pasrur police station had registered an FIR (First Information Report), number 114/22, against him.

In-charge Extradition Sub-Inspector Naseer Ahmed had got issued a red warrant against the alleged killer, and he brought him back from Oman with the help of Interpol, added the spokesman.