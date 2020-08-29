Killer arrested in 24 hours from Nowshera

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :An accused who killed his brother and nephew over a petty dispute arising from stoning of his dog, has been arrested by police within 24 hours of the incident in Risalpur area of Nowshera district on Saturday.

According to Police, Hussain Ahmad resident of Bara Khel in Risalpur had registered an FIR with Police that his father and brother had been killed by his uncle.

The police after registering FIR started investigation in double murder case and DPO Nowshera, Capt �, Najam Al-Hussnain directed SHO to arrest the culprit.

The raiding party started raids of different areas for arrest of the culprit and finally succeeded in nabbing him along with arm used in killing.

The culprit is identified as Muhammad son of Hazrat Ummar who has been booked under charges of double murder.