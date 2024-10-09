Open Menu

'Killer' Arrested Through Interpol

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Tarkhani police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) through Interpol after 10 years of a murder incident.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that accused Ejaz Asghar of Chak No.

217-GB had allegedly killed his rival Habibullah in 2014 and escaped aboard.

The police, after 10 years of the incident, succeeded in arresting the accused from Saudi Arabia through Interpol.

The accused was sent behind bars while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

