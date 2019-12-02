UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Awarded 2 Ply Death Sentences

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:11 PM

Killer awarded 2 ply death sentences

The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiqur Rehman Bhinder has awarded two ply death sentences to an accused involved in a murder case of Shahnikdar police station

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiqur Rehman Bhinder has awarded two ply death sentences to an accused involved in a murder case of Shahnikdar police station.

Court sources said Monday that on January 31, 2018 the absconder accused Muhammad Qasim resident of Tehsil Sillanwali shot dead a police constable Asif Sultan during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Shahnikdar police station.

Police arrested the accused Muhammad Qasim and presented challans in the court of ATC for trial.

After hearing the arguments the learned judge of Atiqur Rehman ATC has awarded 2 ply death sentences along with fine Rs2.50,000.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Murder Terrorist Police Police Station Fine Sillanwali January 2018 Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PM vows to make comprehensive code of conduct for ..

20 minutes ago

Modi govt bent on crushing citizens, destroying ec ..

1 minute ago

"Grassroots level changes vital for consistency du ..

13 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 48th National Day with a ..

46 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar congratulates UAE on Nation ..

46 minutes ago

North Korea Builds Several Dozen Sites for Missile ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.