Killer awarded 2 ply death sentences

(@imziishan)

The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiqur Rehman Bhinder has awarded two ply death sentences to an accused involved in a murder case of Shahnikdar police station

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Judge of Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Atiqur Rehman Bhinder has awarded two ply death sentences to an accused involved in a murder case of Shahnikdar police station.

Court sources said Monday that on January 31, 2018 the absconder accused Muhammad Qasim resident of Tehsil Sillanwali shot dead a police constable Asif Sultan during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Shahnikdar police station.

Police arrested the accused Muhammad Qasim and presented challans in the court of ATC for trial.

After hearing the arguments the learned judge of Atiqur Rehman ATC has awarded 2 ply death sentences along with fine Rs2.50,000.