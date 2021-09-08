Killer awarded death sentence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka on Wednesday awarded death sentence to an accused in a murder case.

The accused Mehmood Hussain Shah involved in the killing of the victim Nauman Ali Khan in the area of Police Station Naseerabad,in the year of 2020.

After recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defense and prosecution, the Court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on Nauman.