Killer awarded death sentence

(@FahadShabbir)

A sessions court has awarded capital punishment and Rs 500,000 fine in the murder case of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :A sessions court has awarded capital punishment and Rs 500,000 fine in the murder case of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Shahzad Ahmad awarded death sentence to Imran.

The court also imposed Rs 500,000 fine on the convict, who will have to undergo one-yearimprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine amount. However, co-accused Usman was acquitted by the court while giving him the benefit of doubt.

According to prosecution, Imran had killed Umar over a minor issue on November 30, 2020.