Killer awarded death sentence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Inam Elahi awarded death sentence to the killer of his brother in the limits of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, one Muhammad Amjad had killed his brother over a domestic dispute two years ago.

After observing evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded death sentence, and directed the convict to pay Rs 500,000 fine to the family of the deceased, or undergo additional imprisonment.