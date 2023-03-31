UrduPoint.com

Killer Awarded Death Sentence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Killer awarded death sentence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Mansoor Atta awarded death sentence to a man in a murder case, registered by Nishat Abad police station.

According to the prosecution, convict Muhammad Farhan had shot dead his co-worker over a monetary dispute some time ago.

The judge pronounced the verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

The court also imposed one million rupees fine on the convict. In case of default on payment, he would have to undergo further imprisonment.

