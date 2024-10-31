Killer Awarded Death Sentence
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 08:52 PM
Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Pervaiz Nawaz awarded death sentence a killer, arrested by the Saddar police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Pervaiz Nawaz awarded death sentence a killer, arrested by the Saddar police station.
According to the prosecution, Syed Nad-e-Ali Shah of Chak No. 237-RB Khuddian Lakkan, along with his accomplice Haidar Ali, had shot dead his rival Syed Hussain Raza Shah on May 12, 2020.
The police registered a case and submitted the challan in the court.
After observing evidence and recording witnesses, the judge awarded death sentence to Nad-e-Ali under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the legal heirs of the deceased.
The court, however, acquitted the second accused, Haidar Ali, by giving him benefit of doubt.
Recent Stories
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment
3 transformer pilferers nabbed
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges
Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur
Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades
Mandatory training course of PMS, PPS concluded
T20 players to undergo training in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh6 minutes ago
-
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road6 minutes ago
-
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life and Future”2 seconds ago
-
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development4 seconds ago
-
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment35 minutes ago
-
3 transformer pilferers nabbed5 seconds ago
-
Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur48 minutes ago
-
KP law minister for inclusion of cabinet members in BoG of Judicial Academy2 hours ago
-
Martyred officer's family given house3 hours ago
-
Over 196,000 suspected criminals arrested in Punjab2 hours ago
-
2 handed down life terms twice in 2022 Chakri double murder case3 hours ago
-
MDA architect software ready to speed up map plan scrutiny, approval procedure3 hours ago