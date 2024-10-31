Open Menu

Killer Awarded Death Sentence

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 08:52 PM

Killer awarded death sentence

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Pervaiz Nawaz awarded death sentence a killer, arrested by the Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Pervaiz Nawaz awarded death sentence a killer, arrested by the Saddar police station.

According to the prosecution, Syed Nad-e-Ali Shah of Chak No. 237-RB Khuddian Lakkan, along with his accomplice Haidar Ali, had shot dead his rival Syed Hussain Raza Shah on May 12, 2020.

The police registered a case and submitted the challan in the court.

After observing evidence and recording witnesses, the judge awarded death sentence to Nad-e-Ali under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the legal heirs of the deceased.

The court, however, acquitted the second accused, Haidar Ali, by giving him benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Police Police Station Saddar May Criminals 2020 Court

Recent Stories

EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilienc ..

EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh

6 minutes ago
 KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjac ..

KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..

6 minutes ago
 FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Ri ..

FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..

2 seconds ago
 Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban ..

Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development

4 seconds ago
 PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

35 minutes ago
3 transformer pilferers nabbed

3 transformer pilferers nabbed

5 seconds ago
 Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

9 seconds ago
 Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be ..

Int'l Kabaddi Festival featuring Indian team to be held on Nov 19 in Kartarpur

48 minutes ago
 Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in d ..

Kong-rey among biggest typhoons to hit Taiwan in decades

2 hours ago
 Mandatory training course of PMS, PPS concluded

Mandatory training course of PMS, PPS concluded

2 hours ago
 T20 players to undergo training in Karachi

T20 players to undergo training in Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan