Killer awarded death sentence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Pervaiz Nawaz awarded death sentence a killer, arrested by the Saddar police station.

According to the prosecution, Syed Nad-e-Ali Shah of Chak No. 237-RB Khuddian Lakkan, along with his accomplice Haidar Ali, had shot dead his rival Syed Hussain Raza Shah on May 12, 2020.

The police registered a case and submitted the challan in the court.

After observing evidence and recording witnesses, the judge awarded death sentence to Nad-e-Ali under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 500,000 as compensation under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to the legal heirs of the deceased.

The court, however, acquitted the second accused, Haidar Ali, by giving him benefit of doubt.