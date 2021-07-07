UrduPoint.com
Killer Awarded Life Imprisonment

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Younis Aziz on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment (25 years) to an accused who involved in killing of a hotel employee in the year of 2017.

The judge also imposed the convict Rashid a fine of Rs 300,000.

Rashid may face another six-month imprisonment on non-payment of fine.

According to prosecution, accused had developed illicit relations with the wife of deceased Shahid Hussain.

Rashid with co-accused including deceased's wife and a friend has been killed Shahid on May 22, 2017.

Burewala city police had registered an FIR on the report of complainant Nasir Nazir.

