Killer Awarded Life Term, Fine

Published November 17, 2022

Additional District & Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan awarded on Thursday life term and Rs 500,000 fine to an accused in a murder case, registered with Dijkot police

The convict Shafqat Hayyat will undergo an additional 6-month imprisonment in case of failure to pay the fine.

According to prosecution, the convict had shot dead his rival Faryad on June 30, 2020.

