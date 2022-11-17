Killer awarded life term, fine

Additional District & Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan awarded on Thursday life term and Rs 500,000 fine to an accused in a murder case, registered with Dijkot police

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Munsaf Khan awarded on Thursday life term and Rs 500,000 fine to an accused in a murder case, registered with Dijkot police.

The convict Shafqat Hayyat will undergo an additional 6-month imprisonment in case of failure to pay the fine.

According to prosecution, the convict had shot dead his rival Faryad on June 30, 2020.