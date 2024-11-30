Killer convicted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Shahpur Additional District & Sessions Judge Mian Shahid Javed awarded the death penalty to a killer and fined him Rs1m.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Shafique (49) of Moza Kundaan had killed his fellow villager Zafar Hayat (53) over a dispute in 2023.