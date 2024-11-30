Open Menu

Killer Convicted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Killer convicted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Shahpur Additional District & Sessions Judge Mian Shahid Javed awarded the death penalty to a killer and fined him Rs1m.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Shafique (49) of Moza Kundaan had killed his fellow villager Zafar Hayat (53) over a dispute in 2023.

Related Topics

Shahpur

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

7 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

19 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

19 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

19 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

19 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

19 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

19 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

19 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan