Killer Convicted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Shahpur Additional District & Sessions Judge Mian Shahid Javed awarded the death penalty to a killer and fined him Rs1m.
According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Shafique (49) of Moza Kundaan had killed his fellow villager Zafar Hayat (53) over a dispute in 2023.
Recent Stories
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters
Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day curfew imposed in S Waziristan1 minute ago
-
WAPDA trainee engineers call on Governor11 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 4,642 gamblers31 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate badminton tournament concludes31 minutes ago
-
Vantage, Classic Car show attracts people in droves31 minutes ago
-
Governor highlights PPP services for country on its 57th Foundation Day31 minutes ago
-
Gang smashed, motorcycles seized31 minutes ago
-
Semi-finals lineup set for 4th T-20 Blind Cricket World Cup31 minutes ago
-
NAB DG holds open court, pledges compensation for victims41 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,121 complaints last day41 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts Drum Circle41 minutes ago
-
Judicial officers complete training41 minutes ago