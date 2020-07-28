Killer escapes from police custody

City Police Officer (CPO) on Tuesday took serious notice of escape of a murderer from police custody from Nishtar hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) on Tuesday took serious notice of escape of a murderer from police custody from Nishtar hospital.

According to official sources, an alleged killer namely Muhammad Asif son of Ameen resident of Depaalpur was in central jail.

After his illness in the jail, he was taken at Nishtar hospital for treatment. The alleged killer managed to escape from hospital.

CPO Muhammad Hassan took notice and suspended police official on duty for his negligence. However, police constituted teams for arrest of the escaped outlaw.