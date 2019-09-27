Killer gets 2 ply death sentences in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) -: Additional District & Session Judge, Afzal Faheem on Friday awarded two times death sentences to an accused involved in dual murder case of Jhal Chakian police station.

Court sources said that the accused Muhammad Mumtaz resident of village Marri Luk in 2015 had gunned down two sisters including Khatoon Bibi and Batool Bibi over litigation of murder.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court for trial.

After completing arguments the learned Judge awarded 2 times death sentences along with fine amounting Rs 400,000 to the culprit.